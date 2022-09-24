PTI to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen across country

Advertisement
  • PTI to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen with religious zeal
  • A meeting was held between Imran Khan and senior central leader Noorul Haq Qadri inthis regard
  • PTI will organize a detailed program across the country
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAWW) with religious zeal.

Imran Khan met former federal minister and senior central leader Noorul Haq Qadri and well-known Naat Khuwan Najam Shiraz in this regard and announced to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAWW).

During the meeting, the events and programs in relation to the celebration came under discussion and it was announced that PTI will organize a detailed program across the country.

Apart from this, the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will make special arrangements to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmat, and Tehreek-e-Insaf also at the party level will carry out many activities in the context of the birth of Mohsin-e-Insaniyat (SAWW).

Noorul Haq Qadri while speaking to BOL News termed Imran Khan as the strongest leader who is famous among the masses.

He also said that Imran Khan’s popularity is increasing day by day and he will be victorious very soon.

Qadri opined that Khan’s mandate was accepted by people from all walks of life and that is the main reason for his popularity in Pakistan.

