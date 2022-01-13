Will the Titles be taken away from Prince Andrew amidst sexual assault case?

Prince Andrew’s military and royal titles were in jeopardy during the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault conviction. But speculations are that it might not be taken away from him.

The Duke of York is “very unlikely” to lose his titles, according to royal biographer Christopher Warwick.

Even while the Queen can designate dukes, he told the channels that it takes the parliament to revoke one’s titles, “which wouldn’t cover Andrew or the monarchy in glory.”

He went on to say that the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act was enacted during WWI to prevent “enemy royals” from retaining their British titles.

“Andrew is not a British enemy,” he continued, “therefore the Titles Deprivation Act would not apply.”

Others, on the other hand, have called the most recent development in the case “extremely bad news” for the Queen’s son.

“This will definitely do nothing to improve his reputation,” said royal biographer Phil Dampier. “I think he is finished as a working royal.”

“It was recommended that he try to return this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events, but the way things are going, that’s not going to happen for him.”