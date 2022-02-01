Royal Family is more important for England than you may think

Many people argue that having a monarch is unnecessary. But a royal commentator explains how the UK benefits enormously from having to pay taxes to the government for the royal family to use.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, the royal family’s authority has brought the country numerous benefits. In terms of economic and international ties.

“There is the benefit of using the royals as the pinnacle in soft power when they go abroad,” he told the publication.

“These travels are extremely beneficial to British business.

“With the monarch at the helm of a group of 54 countries, the Commonwealth ties are extremely important.

“There’s also the vast tourism potential; obviously, security costs apply, but the official cost of £1.24 per person per year – which now includes the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace – is a steal.”

