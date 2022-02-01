Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyers to respectfully question Prince Andrew

David Boies, a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, is set to grill Prince Andrew in London.

Virginia, according to the 80-year-old, wants to ‘vindicate herself and the other victims,’ according to an interview with the Telegraph.

Read more: Prince Andrew seeking to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit

“I believe we would be unlikely to settle in a case where someone simply handed out a check,” he continued.

“So, if Prince Andrew says, ‘I’ve never heard of this lady,’ ‘I have no idea who she is,’ ‘The images are false,’ I don’t think we should settle on that basis.”

“However, if you had a settlement that was significant enough to be, in effect, a vindication,” David continued, “then it’s something we’d absolutely look at.”

David also assured royal fans that he would not question Prince Andrew’s daughter or the Queen.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew’s military titles, amid sex-abuse lawsuit

He told a newspaper, “I’m going to try to persuade him to understand that this isn’t going to be adversarial.” ‘Of course, I’m going to bombard him with questions.’

“And, while some of the questions may be uncomfortable, I will not be confrontational or insulting to him in any way. I’m going to treat you with respect.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com