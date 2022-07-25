Sharon Osbourne supports Johnny Depp, saying he is a lovely person who has lost his rag
Sharon Osbourne praised Johnny Depp after he won a defamation suit against...
The former Good Morning host, 57, said the new book paints a “pretty awful picture” of the couple and has never hidden his feelings for them.
Piers then looked at Sharon and posed the following query: “What do these two evoke in you? What is happening to them?”
The former X Factor contestant acknowledged that because the two are still “trying to find their place in the world,” she believes they are “totally lost.”
Sharon told Piers: “I think they’re lost and I think that they’re trying to find their place in the world – I think they’re totally lost. One minute they’re making a cartoon and then they’re making a documentary on them and then they’re saving the world.”
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s wife added: “They just haven’t found their path in life yet, I really believe that. They’re lost, they’re floundering,” before Piers interjected: “But should they be allowed to use the royal titles to fleece the system and make all this money and pretend to be like a rival Royal Family?”
I just don’t – I haven’t been into talking about private things that happened in the Royal Family when they were a part of it from day one, she said.
She added: “And it’s like don’t bring it to the public, no one wants to know about it, every family has problems, keep it to yourself. I think Harry and Meghan should draw the line at private family matters.” The former reality star said she agreed with Harry and Meghan’s right to express their own opinions.
