According to Sharon Osbourne, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be “lost” without royals

Sharon Osbourne claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “totally lost” since relocating to the United States after leaving their positions as senior royals.

Sharon stated that she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “totally lost” and “haven’t found their path in life” during her appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

The discussion between Sharon and Piers was brought on by the recent criticism of Harry and Meghan in the new book by royal biographer Tom Bower.

The former Good Morning host, 57, said the new book paints a “pretty awful picture” of the couple and has never hidden his feelings for them.

Piers then looked at Sharon and posed the following query: “What do these two evoke in you? What is happening to them?”

The former X Factor contestant acknowledged that because the two are still “trying to find their place in the world,” she believes they are “totally lost.”

Sharon told Piers: “I think they’re lost and I think that they’re trying to find their place in the world – I think they’re totally lost. One minute they’re making a cartoon and then they’re making a documentary on them and then they’re saving the world.”

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s wife added: “They just haven’t found their path in life yet, I really believe that. They’re lost, they’re floundering,” before Piers interjected: “But should they be allowed to use the royal titles to fleece the system and make all this money and pretend to be like a rival Royal Family?”

I just don’t – I haven’t been into talking about private things that happened in the Royal Family when they were a part of it from day one, she said.

She added: “And it’s like don’t bring it to the public, no one wants to know about it, every family has problems, keep it to yourself. I think Harry and Meghan should draw the line at private family matters.” The former reality star said she agreed with Harry and Meghan’s right to express their own opinions.