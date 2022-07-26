After the loss of a boy, Harry and Meghan make a substantial donation in Archie and Lilibet’s honor

Following the tragic death of a nine-year-old boy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have donated a sizable $5,000 (£4,100) donation to a GoFundMe fundraising in the children’s honor.

The Zajfen family from Los Angeles, who unfortunately lost their son George, received the wonderful donation from the Sussexes.

However, the kind deed was done in Archie and Lilibet’s honor.

George’s mother, 42-year-old former model Kelly McKee Zaijfen, shared the tragic news of her son’s passing on Instagram on Friday.

The relationship between Meghan and Harry and the family is unknown, however the ex-husband and wife of the Duchess, Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland, both contributed $1,000.

Kelly sent a tribute to her son on Instagram. “My lovely baby son,” she said. My entire world has broken into a billion pieces. I’m having trouble breathing. Walk, perform, sit, and stand.

“You were the source of all of my joy. Your heart was the most exquisite and nicest, and your grin lit up the room.

“You left this planet and a huge number of individuals who loved you behind. I’m not sure how I’m able to continue. How well I can perform. I don’t know how, but I’ll try. How can I ever again be the light and be joyful? For your lovely twin sister, work hard.

“I can’t understand any of it,” she continued. Her eulogy was posted alongside a photo of George riding on the back of his twin, grinning ear to ear.

After the tragedy, a family friend named Kate Jefferson made the decision to plan a fundraiser for the distraught family to assist with burial costs and “anything else the Zajfen family may need.”

The “happiest, sweetest boy that walked the earth,” according to Kate, was George.

George had a kind heart, a contagious grin, and a tangible affection for his parents and his sister, she continued.

The Zajfen family will need time before they can even start to recover from this unexpected loss, which is beyond painful.

“Neither a parent nor a child should have to deal with the loss of a sibling. For Kelly, Julian, Lily, and their entire family, our hearts are devastated.

“Kelly and Julian are two of the most kind, philanthropic people, and now is the moment to repay them,” someone said.

The Sussexes seemed to assist through this campaign by contributing thousands of dollars.

Kelly is one of the co-founders of the Alliance of Moms, a group dedicated to helping pregnant and parenting teens living in the foster care system in Los Angeles so they can have better futures.

