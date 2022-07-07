As fresh victims come forward, Prince Andrew is facing subpoenas

According to reports, Prince Andrew may be issued with a subpoena as attorneys for his other victims begin to come forward.

Discoveries are beginning to appear about victims

Prince Andrew is facing subpoena

During an interview with The Mirror, lawyer Spencer Kuvin revealed this discovery.

He was quoted saying,

“We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localized, then we would have to locate him and have him served. He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”

He also added, “Frankly, it’s an embarrassment to the royal family he is attempting a comeback at all… I urge him to provide a statement about what happened the night Caroline was attacked.”

“He should be volunteering, we shouldn’t be looking into serving him to get his deposition.”