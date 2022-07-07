Advertisement
date 2022-07-07
As fresh victims come forward, Prince Andrew is facing subpoenas

Articles
As fresh victims come forward, Prince Andrew is facing subpoenas

  • According to reports, Prince Andrew may be issued with a subpoena as attorneys for his other victims begin to come forward.
  • Discoveries are beginning to appear about victims
  • Prince Andrew is facing subpoena
During an interview with The Mirror, lawyer Spencer Kuvin revealed this discovery.

He was quoted saying,

“We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localized, then we would have to locate him and have him served. He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”

He also added, “Frankly, it’s an embarrassment to the royal family he is attempting a comeback at all… I urge him to provide a statement about what happened the night Caroline was attacked.”

“He should be volunteering, we shouldn’t be looking into serving him to get his deposition.”

