Backlash to Prince Harry’s “outright criticism”

This startling revelation was presented by royal analyst Kristen Meinzer in an interview with Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast.

We all know that royals shouldn’t get involved in politics, but just last week on this show, we were talking about how William has been doing that lately, she said, before going on to say.

“Harry, though, is acting in an extremely overt manner. What he is talking about is extremely obvious,” she continued.

“He is criticizing the US and what the government has been doing by restricting peoples’ rights. That is definitely not subtle. That is blatant opposition to the US administration.”

