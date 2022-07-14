For sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who both welcomed their first children into the world last year, it was a joyous occasion.

Sienna, a ten-month-old daughter of Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and August, a one-year-old son of Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, are the parents of each respective child. Even while the royal siblings are quite close, their parenting styles do appear to differ.

Their attitudes about privacy surrounding their children are the first area where we have found variance.

On her Instagram feed, Eugenie posted a picture of herself and her husband Jack holding their new baby, August, in February 2021. Since then, she has shown her son in a number of endearing photos to her social media followers.

After the Princess brought her son August to take in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, royal supporters were especially ecstatic.

The infant royal was seen bouncing between Eugenie and Jack’s laps while sporting the cutest knit jumper with a Union Jack on it. However, Princess Beatrice made the decision to keep baby Sienna at home.

Little Sienna is usually kept out of the spotlight by Beatrice. Shortly after giving birth, Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter shared a sweet photo of her newborn girl’s footprints on Twitter, but she has since kept a very quiet profile while she gets used to parenting.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

In accordance with Beatrice’s wish for privacy, the royal family recently relocated from St. James’ Palace in London to the serene Cotswolds, close to Edoardo’s parents.

The lovely property of the couple is apparently worth £3 million and boasts tennis courts and a swimming pool.

Additionally, the family enjoys the comfort of using Edoardo’s family palace as a vacation home in Italy.

The family of the real estate entrepreneur owns the magnificent Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Ponte San Pietro, a small Italian hamlet an hour’s drive from Lake Como, which is the ideal location for a tranquil getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villa Mapelli Mozzi (@villamapellimozzi)

Since November 2020, Eugenie and Jack have called Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate home.

Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving in, the house, which had previously been divided into five individual homes for estate workers, was transformed into a single five-bedroom residence in 2019.

Although they currently reside in Montecito, California, the pair has given Eugenie and her family permission to utilize their UK base.

