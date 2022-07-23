Advertisement
Beautiful garden renovation unveiled by the Queen at a cherished residence

Beautiful garden renovation unveiled by the Queen at a cherished residence

Articles
Beautiful garden renovation unveiled by the Queen at a cherished residence

Beautiful garden renovation unveiled by the Queen at a cherished residence

  • The Queen may have just arrived at Balmoral for her usual summer vacation, but now that a gorgeous garden makeover has been revealed.
  • She may be planning a trip to one of her other favorite royal properties.
  • The Instagram Stories post stated, “The ‘Butterfly Meadow’ of 2,500 butterflies is now on show in the Gardens until 1 September.”
The Queen may have just arrived at Balmoral for her usual summer vacation, but now that a gorgeous garden makeover has been revealed, she may be planning a trip to one of her other favorite royal properties.

Photos posted on the Sandringham Estate’s official Instagram account have shown off the summertime installation of an amazing display of 2,500 butterflies within the estate’s gardens.

Along with a picture of the beautiful blue butterflies flitting through the grounds, the Instagram Stories post stated, “The ‘Butterfly Meadow’ of 2,500 butterflies is now on show in the Gardens until 1 September.”

The exhibit, which was intended to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, is a result of a partnership with The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Summer visitors to the gardens are sure to enjoy it because it is intended to be a place to “stop, contemplate, and take a time to recall loved ones and those near to us.”

The stunning 600-acre Sandringham Estate features walking and cycling routes as well as a large playground for kids. It has a tree house, a 14-meter tube slide, a rope swing, and a teepee shelter.

The facility is scheduled to close to tourists between July 23 and July 31, although after that date, the public can still enjoy the house and grounds until October 13.

World’s deadliest garden: This English garden contains over 100 lethal toxic plants
World’s deadliest garden: This English garden contains over 100 lethal toxic plants

The Poison Garden, named the "deadliest" garden in the world, is located...

 

 

 

 

