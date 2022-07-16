Beautiful “thank you” card sent to well-wishers by Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

Recently, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

They received a ton of love and congratulations from their followers.

The royal couple sent out thank-you cards to everyone who wished them a happy anniversary, so their well-wishers’ thoughtful comments weren’t lost on them.

And the royal couple sent out thank-you cards to everyone who wished them a happy anniversary, so their well-wishers’ thoughtful comments weren’t lost on them. The exquisite card, which was penned by Christine Sprile, Head of the Private Secretariat for the royal couple, was shared with fans of the Instagram account TheDuchessOfWonderland. “TT. SS. HH. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene wanted me to thank you very much for your warm wishes conveyed on the occasion of their eleventh wedding anniversary,” the note said.

Before Christine signed it off, it added: “Your thoughtfulness has been highly appreciated by Their Serene Highnesses.”

A magnificent photo of the royal pair was also included on the card, with Charlene looking stunning in a flowing white gown and statement jewellery while rocking a haircut.

As he posed next to his wife in a blue suit, Albert looked wonderfully sharp.

The image, which most likely was taken inside the palace, included a marble floor, the Monaco flag, and a royal insignia.

Charlene celebrated their anniversary by going out in a captivating Louis Vuitton chiffon gown. Her turquoise blue dress fell to the floor in graceful folds and was fitted at the waist with peplum frills.

The South African national styled her frosty blonde pixie cut into a sleek side parting while rocking a natural makeup look to emphasize her youthful features.

“Many blessings and congratulations to you both! Your Serene Highness, you look fantastic,” one admirer remarked, while another added: “She looks beautiful and healthy!”

Another supporter said, “Great to see you looking so happy and healthy,” and then added a series of red heart emojis.

The royal couple’s anniversary was a special occasion because it was the first time in two years that they had celebrated it together.

Sadly, Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, were unable to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary last year since the former swimmer was required to stay in South Africa due to a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that she acquired in May 2021.

