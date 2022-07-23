Book hints it was Duchess Camilla who said something “racist” about Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed a senior member of the royal family made racist comments about the color of their son Archie’s skin.

However, no one has been discovered to be responsible for the event.

Tom Bower’s latest biography seems to imply that Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of Prince Charles, might be to blame.

According to the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, when Harry, then 37, started dating Markle, then 40, in 2016, his stepmother, then 75, tried to crack a joke by asking, “Wouldn’t it be amusing if your child had ginger Afro hair?”

A source defended Camilla after this passage began to circulate online, saying, “Camilla is not racist – I can tell you clearly she is not the princess who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”

Although Bower claimed, “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family,” she also claimed Camilla’s comment was one of the things that drove the parents-of-two to retreat to California.

The same can be said of Camilla’s interaction with Prince William, 40, as they both think that her and Charles’ romance contributed to the passing of their mother, Princess Diana. Camilla has never had a great relationship with Harry.

William allegedly said in a friend in 1992, “She put her claws inside my dad and never let go for a minute.” “She ran to Paris instead of being secure with her family, and that’s why my mum died,” I said.

The insider added that the Duke of Sussex “didn’t like Camilla very much. Harry was not about to accept this woman as his upcoming stepmother because she had filled his late mother’s shoes. He frequently acted too politely and was generally distant with Camilla. And the more he discovered about his father’s relationship with her, the further away he moved.”

In his memoir, which is anticipated to be released later this year, Harry is rumored to criticize Camilla.

Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, revealed that Camilla “won’t be out of his sights” “After the reports she was involved in his parents’ marriage and then filled Diana’s shoes as Charles’ wife, I assume she will be,” he said. So I would say that Harry is about to divulge any Camilla secrets.

