British PM Boris Johnson met Queen Elizabeth during political crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Queen Elizabeth when fired Michael Gove and started looking for new ministers

Despite the political situation, Johnson reportedly had his weekly audience with the Queen. The meeting’s specifics were not immediately known.

Senior writer Chris Ship made the following observation on the meeting: “One wonders what on earth the Queen and the PM spoke about or quite what she asked him about what’s happening to Her Majesty’s Government tonight.”

He noted: “The Queen is available should Boris Johnson choose to meet with her to discuss dissolution, passing power to a deputy, the Lascelles Principles, or how Her Majesty’s administration can continue to operate in the coming days. Undoubtedly awaiting a call.”

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has resisted leaving his position.

Earlier, Queen approved the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi as finance minister after Rishi Sunak’s resignation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary who was born in Iraq, was appointed finance minister by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson,

She accepted the appointment of Zahawi, who moved to Britain as a child with his Kurdish family and did not speak any English before establishing a successful commercial career, according to Downing Street.

Michelle Donelan was chosen by the prime minister to replace Zahawi in the ministry of education.

