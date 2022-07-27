Advertisement
  Camilla enjoys an outing with Prince Charles, while putting on a fashionable display
  • In a stunning blue dress with a jungle print, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning.
  • She went to the Sandringham Flower Show 2022 on Wednesday with her husband Prince Charles.
  • The Duchess accessorized the outfit with a £3,950 gold bracelet.
In a stunning blue dress with a jungle print, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning as she went to the Sandringham Flower Show 2022 on Wednesday with her husband Prince Charles.

Camilla’s genuine smile improved the way she appeared. The Duchess accessorized the outfit with a £3,950 gold bracelet.

The bracelet worn by Prince Charles’ wife has unique significance. Selfridges explained the bracelet as follows: “Do you feel lucky? With this Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet on your side, you will undoubtedly be.

“Each agate motif is framed with delicate beading and strung on a fine cable chain. It features the brand’s first distinctive Alhambra design, a four-leaf clover (that’s nearly brimming with luck).

It is expertly made of yellow gold and goes wonderfully with the matching necklace, multiplying your luck in the process.

In order to protect her future royal position, Camilla is capturing the hearts of the British people and doing all in her power to become more well-liked.

