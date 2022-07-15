Advertisement
  • Camilla on her’several feet behind’ position ‘There as a back-up,’ says Prince Charles
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has revealed her intentions for when Prince Charles becomes ruler.
  • Prince Philip taught the prospective Queen Consort not to overshadow the king since she will serve as Charles’ ‘back up.’

During her conversation with Australia’s Women’s Weekly, the Duchess said:

“He was always two steps behind the Queen, which for a man must be much more difficult than for a woman – and somebody as macho as he was, who’d commanded ships.

“So I think [from the Duke] I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she continued. “You’re there as a back-up.”

Lauding the Duke of Edinburgh, Camilla said,

“He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought, which was very helpful, especially with things about the Army because I took over the Rifles [regiment] from him.”

