Prince Charles criticizes Princess Diana’s former butler
Prince Charles reportedly slammed Paul Burrell The letter was written before Paul...
During her conversation with Australia’s Women’s Weekly, the Duchess said:
“He was always two steps behind the Queen, which for a man must be much more difficult than for a woman – and somebody as macho as he was, who’d commanded ships.
“So I think [from the Duke] I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she continued. “You’re there as a back-up.”
Lauding the Duke of Edinburgh, Camilla said,
“He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought, which was very helpful, especially with things about the Army because I took over the Rifles [regiment] from him.”
