  Camilla says she keeps "in touch with the world of youth"
Camilla says she keeps “in touch with the world of youth”

Camilla says she keeps “in touch with the world of youth”

Articles
Camilla says she keeps “in touch with the world of youth”

Image: Camilla

  • Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, recently said that she loves social media and the app TikTok.
  • She also spoke up about the importance of family, saying, Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.
  • “Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she asked.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, recently said that she loves social media and the app TikTok.

In an interview with the media group before her 75th birthday, the woman who will become Queen Consort talked about how she used the social media group chat app Houseparty during the lockdown.

She said, “I was in Scotland and they were in the south,”  added, “We’d go on Houseparty and I could see everyone in the south sitting in the sunshine, while I was looking at snowflakes coming down my end.”

As the Duchess said, “I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75. But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth – and TikTok!”

Camilla also spoke up about the importance of family, saying, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she asked. “Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat].”

She further said, “Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them.”

Earlier, A royal insider has revealed Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s plans for her 75th birthday.

On Sunday, the future Queen Consort will become another year older while surrounded by her loved ones.

A Clarence House spokeswoman spilled the beans on the Duchess’ preparations for the momentous occasion, according to the Independent.

