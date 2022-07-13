The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday today.

In honour of the 75th birthday of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall hosted a lunch for 120 national treasures. During the meal, she made a solemn promise to take on her royal duties in the same way that Prince Philip does.

She told a group of performers, artists, writers, and other members of Britain’s arts establishment who were all in their seventies, eighties, and nineties that she had no plans to slow down just yet, even though she will be 75 on Sunday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear: ‘Look up and look out, say less, do more – and get on with the job’ – and that is just what I intend to do,” stated the future Queen Consort.

Camilla made fun of her other guests and may have also made fun of what was cool at the time. She might have gotten the idea from her late father-in-law, who was known for being funny. At the beginning of her speech, the audience laughed when she said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, if I may call you that.”

Helpers at Clarence House said that her comment fit in with the lighthearted atmosphere of the lunch, which was paid for by her friend Gyles Brandreth and The Oldie magazine. Clarence House said it was up to others to figure out what she meant by what she said.

