Camilla’s 75th birthday preparations have been revealed

A royal insider has revealed Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s plans for her 75th birthday.

On Sunday, the future Queen Consort will become another year older while surrounded by her loved ones.

A Clarence House spokeswoman spilled the beans on the Duchess’ preparations for the momentous occasion, according to the Independent.

“She will be having a small family dinner,” the spokesperson said.

The meal is expected to be hosted at Charles’ Highgrove house in Gloucestershire, which was recently featured in Country Life magazine.

Her daughter Laura Lopes, son Tom Parker Bowles, and Annabel Elliot are all due at the diner.

Meanwhile, an ITV documentary shown last week revealed that the Duchess buried young Annabel’s teddy bear, Tiddy Bar, at their grandparents’ house.

“Yes, Tiddy Bar, he had a really lovely resting place,” Camilla added, and Ms Elliot quipped, “I’ve still not forgiven her, it still irritates me to this day.”