Charles Spencer discusses Diana’s bombshell interview with Martin Bashir

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, once more offered his opinion on BBC journalist Martin Bashir’s shocking encounter with the late Princess of Wales.

In an opinion piece for The Mail on Sunday “I feel like I was trained; I was given fake bank statements, informed of shady transactions, snooping, and horrifying lies. However, Mr. Bashir was actually tricking me the entire time to get to my deceased sister.

Charles continued, “She was understandably rattled by this.” He also states that Diana was “very vulnerable” at the time of the interview.

Looking back, I believe she was a very early victim of “phone-hacking” by unidentified attackers. However, in 1995, no one was aware of this illegal activity, so she believed the ridiculous allegations that evil powers were at work.

Why have the police not brought charges against individuals responsible for what several prominent lawyers told me is obviously illegal and criminal behavior is the question that indignant members of the public who are outraged at what my sister went through regularly ask me. Charles composed.

“I’m hoping the police will reevaluate their obligations in this case. Diana felt even more vulnerable and alone as a result of this dreadful scandal, which tricked her into shunning people who loved her and would have shielded her. Only they have the ability to uncover the truth about this incident.”

