Charlotte Casiraghi stars in an unexpected music video

As a brand ambassador for Chanel, Charlotte Casiraghi has made some surprising appearances, including riding a horse down a runway. Currently, she is the star of a new music video that honors the one and only Coco Chanel.

Casiraghi is the heir apparent to the throne of Monaco and is the granddaughter of Hollywood actress-turned-royal Princess Grace and Caroline, Princess of Hanover. Her glamorous job with Chanel has enabled her to host podcasts and even showcase her musical abilities.

Chanel hosted an outside garden performance in May 2021 with French singer-songwriter Sebastian Tellier and internal singers Casiraghi, 35, and Vanessa Paradis. The women were led by Tellier, who has composed original music for Chanel runway shows, in a sequence of solo performances reminiscent of Jane Birkin that were displayed as a prelude during Chanel’s Cruise 2018 show.

After appearing in a music video for Tellier’s most recent song, “Mademoiselle,” which he penned in honour of Coco Chanel, the creator and namesake of the Chanel brand, Casiraghi is now showcasing her musical talent once more.

The abstract video has Casiraghi riding a flying shark, petting a huge corgi (take heed, Queen Elizabeth!) and flashing her moves. It was inspired by the music Tellier created for Chanel’s Fall/Winter pre-season collection, an eponymous line with Casiraghi’s input.

She also draws inspiration from previous Monaco royals who have fulfilled their musical goals.

Princess Grace, then known as Grace Kelly, made one musical appearance in 1956’s High Society, singing a duet with Bing Crosby. The timeless song “True Love” by Cole Porter spent months on the charts and was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Song. Artists including Elvis, George Harrison, and Elton John later recorded and published it.

Princess Stephanie, who is Casiraghi’s aunt, has also achieved success. In 1986, she released the dance-pop smash song “Ouragan,” which is French for “windstorm.” Additionally, it was made available in English under the name “Irresistible.” Thirty weeks of chart success for the song resulted in a number of follow-up albums.

