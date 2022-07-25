Did you know Princess Charlotte has a cute nickname?

The Royal Family are known all over the world by their long, official titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Princess Charlotte, has a nickname.

The translation of the French nickname is “little, sweet, and delicate”.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cambridge, and The Countess of Wessex are just a few of the lengthy, official titles used to refer to members of the Royal Family throughout the world.

However, the royals are like any other family when you take them out of the formality and the intense media glare.

They play about with one another, buy crazy gifts for one another, and even give one another funny nicknames. The nickname given to Princess Charlotte isn’t just amusing; it’s also one of the classiest phrases of endearment you’ll ever hear.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

It is customary for royals to go by their first names and use their parent’s titles as last names while attending school or working in a professional capacity.

As a result, Princess Charlotte is referred to by her peers and teachers as Charlotte Cambridge. Her older brother uses the same name at school, George Cambridge, and it’s possible that Louis, his younger brother, does as well.

Advertisement

When they went to the Chelsea Flower Show, her father was overheard calling his daughter by a rather endearing nickname.

The family was there to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s “Back to Nature” garden when William shouted out to his daughter and asked her to come give him a push as they were both swinging in the yard.

But he said “Mignonette” rather than “Charlotte.” The translation of the French word is “little, sweet, and delicate” or “cute.” There are other members of the Royal Family who have family nicknames besides Princess Charlotte.