‘Dominoes dropping’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for the royal fall: report

According to reports, the dominoes have begun to fall as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘reject’ every ‘laughable’ royal rule devised.

Daniela Elser, a royal novelist and biographer, made this assertion in her current work for the New Zealand Herald.

She began by mocking the “laughably ludicrous” idea of tell-all interviews and how “badly” they would have gone down when Kate Middleton first married Prince William.

The expert wrote, “There was a time when royal life was defined by what was on the verboten list: No selfies, no talking about one’s feelings, no public displays of affection…”

“They’re obviously dominoes that have all fallen and even a decade ago, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge newly on the books, the very notion that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall might appear on the cover of Vogue, Prince William would record a podcast and talk about his love of AC/DC and that Prince Harry would pop on a US TV network to complain about his family would have been side-splittingly, laughably ridiculous.”

“Now, the options open to an enterprising HRH intent on making it in the 21st century are pretty much legion.”

“And yet despite this, one of the interesting things which has come into focus this week is one thing that Harry just will not – or perhaps cannot – do. Move on.”