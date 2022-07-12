Meghan Markle plans to “leave” Harry when he “no longer serves purpose.”
A journalist recently passed a scandalous comment regarding Meghan Markle As per...
The expert wrote, “There was a time when royal life was defined by what was on the verboten list: No selfies, no talking about one’s feelings, no public displays of affection…”
“They’re obviously dominoes that have all fallen and even a decade ago, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge newly on the books, the very notion that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall might appear on the cover of Vogue,
Prince William would record a podcast and talk about his love of AC/DC and that Prince Harry would pop on a US TV network to complain about his family would have been side-splittingly, laughably ridiculous.”
“Now, the options open to an enterprising HRH intent on making it in the 21st century are pretty much legion.”
“And yet despite this, one of the interesting things which has come into focus this week is one thing that Harry just will not – or perhaps cannot – do. Move on.”
