Duchess Camilla surprises royal admirers by admitting to playing a terrible prank on her younger sister

Annabel Elliot, the Duchess of Cornwall’s younger sister, has acknowledged that she can be a little of a troublemaker.

On July 13, Camilla’s Country Life, which was broadcast on ITV, featured the Prince of Wales’s wife and her sibling.

Annabel says, “Camilla, Mark just brought up the teddy bear, hiding my teddy bear.”

On July 13, Camilla’s Country Life, which was broadcast on ITV, featured the Prince of Wales’s wife and her sibling walking through Hall Place, the Hampshire house that their grandparents had owned.

Have you talked about the buried teddy bear? the interviewer can be heard asking Annabel at one point.

After that, Annabel turns to Camilla and says, “Camilla, Mark just brought up the teddy bear, hiding my teddy bear.” She said, “She just admitted to me about a month before I got married that actually she buried him,” as she turned back to face Mark.

Following an argument with Annabel, the duo then confessed that Camilla had buried the bear in the grounds of Hall Place. The Duchess said: “My sister and I had a bit of a fight, so I buried him. It was sibling rivalry.” Yes, Tiddy Bar had a really happy resting place in the rose garden, said Camilla.

When asked if she had pardoned her older sister, Annabel chuckled and replied, “Definitely not! No, it still irritates me today!”

The Laines, an 18th-century country home in Plumpton, East Sussex, was where Camilla and Annabel were nurtured. They did, however, spend a lot of time at their grandparents’ house.

Current proprietor Michael Langdon gave the sisters a tour for the documentary, and Camilla remarked, “I could find my way around here with my eyes shut!”

Later, Annabel, her sister, disclosed: “There was debate over who among us could handle the house, but it was too huge. We were quite sad to see it leave the family.”

For the first time since 1987, Camilla was going back to her grandparents’ old house. She continued: “We enjoyed our time there. Really, it was a holiday for us. I adore the location.”

