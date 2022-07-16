Expert says, Camilla is “extremely likeable” and “will do a good job” as Queen Consort

It seems as though the Duchess of Cornwall is finally coming of age right now.

It seems she is finally emerging six decades later, the day before her 75th birthday.

Camilla has graced the cover of Vogue and served as a guest editor of Country Life magazine.

Advertisement

Camilla Shand, an aristocratic debutante, celebrated her “coming out” when she was 17 years old. She had cocktails in 1965 at Searcys, a posh restaurant hidden behind Harrods.

But it seems as though the Duchess of Cornwall is finally coming of age right now.

It seems she is finally emerging six decades later, the day before her 75th birthday.

Camilla has graced the cover of Vogue and served as a guest editor of Country Life magazine during a time when most individuals are slowing down as they approach a significant birthday.

She was being followed by ITV cameras for a well-received program in which she disclosed a love of collecting royal souvenir mugs (perhaps not a Charles and Di edition?).

She also arranged a luncheon with celebrities for her contemporaries, including Sir Trevor McDonald and Dane Joanna Lumley.

Advertisement

Also Read Camilla on her’several feet behind’ position ‘There as a back-up,’ says Prince Charles Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has revealed her intentions for when Prince Charles...

The Duchess of Cambridge may appear in commemorative images appearing appropriately retired while wearing floral-print pants and carrying a trug of fresh flowers and a Jack Russell.

But don’t be fooled—despite what her pals might suggest—Camilla isn’t going to break out the secateurs, even if she would undoubtedly love nothing more than to retire to her garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge may appear in commemorative images appearing appropriately retired while wearing floral-print pants and carrying a trug of fresh flowers and a Jack Russell.

But don’t be fooled—despite what her pals might suggest—Camilla isn’t going to break out the secateurs, even if she would undoubtedly love nothing more than to retire to her garden.

Advertisement

She now seems to have the key to the door and perhaps our hearts. According to recent polls, 55% of Britons support her becoming Queen Consort when Charles ascends to the throne, while only 28% are opposed.

For a lady who was once notoriously referred to as Princess Diana’s Number Three in a contentious 1995 Panorama interview, she has spent the past week at Number One, or at the very least seems to have been firmly acknowledged as her husband’s Number Two.

You can’t deny that she’s waited a long time for it, whether you love her, tolerate her, or even despise her.

Camilla Shand is preparing for the position of a lifetime after the Queen stated this spring that it was her “sincere wish” that she occupy the position. in fact, to become the oldest Queen Consort in the nation.

Also Read Camilla is preparing to be dubbed Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles' wife, is apparently following in the...