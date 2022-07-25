Fact-check on Camilla’s “nonsense ginger afro” remark regarding the unborn Archie

Insiders have recently come forward to provide accurate information about what transpired and whether Camilla ever made any “Ginger Afro” remarks.

The claims were made in a bombshell new book: ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.’

The incident reportedly happened during a chat with her stepson and her husband, Prince Charles, about his relationship with the American actress.

Tom Bower’s latest memoir, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors, details the incident in its entirety.

The author of the book identifies Duchess Camilla as the person who made the afro comment.

It describes a conversation between Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Camilla during which both sombre and humorous topics were discussed. Rumor has it that Camilla remarked at the time, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?”

Harry allegedly ‘laughed’ at Camilla’s joke, but when Meghan responded to that exchange, Harry’s amusement turned to rage.

But soon after, Palace insiders spoke up to set the record straight and reveal what the actual conversation was about.

“Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about,” the insider source reassured adoring royal fans.