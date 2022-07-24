Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans are pleased with Charles Spencer’s announcement of new conservation measures at Princess Diana’s former residence

Fans are pleased with Charles Spencer’s announcement of new conservation measures at Princess Diana’s former residence

Articles
Advertisement
Fans are pleased with Charles Spencer’s announcement of new conservation measures at Princess Diana’s former residence

Fans are pleased with Charles Spencer’s announcement of new conservation measures

Advertisement
  • Charles Spencer disclosed that he has renovated the grounds of Althorp House, the former residence of his sister, Princess Diana.
  • The 58-year-old used social media to post a gorgeous video of the fresh red poppies and vivid purple blooms that were starting to cover the Althorp Estate’s surroundings.
  • Among the vibrant young plants, there were also glimpses of yellow petals and white daisies.
Advertisement

On Saturday, Charles Spencer disclosed that he has renovated the grounds of Althorp House, the former residence of his sister, Princess Diana.

The 58-year-old used social media to post a gorgeous video of the fresh red poppies and vivid purple blooms that were starting to cover the Althorp Estate’s surroundings. Among the vibrant young plants, there were also glimpses of yellow petals and white daisies.

“We’ve been putting some overdue thought and effort into improving the countryside around @AlthorpHouse” the author wrote in the caption for the video. “This is part of a block of flowers put in next to nearby Great Brington, at the direction of our Conservation Manager, so both the villagers and Nature can benefit.”

Also Read

Charles Spencer finally speaks out about the Tiggy settlement
Charles Spencer finally speaks out about the Tiggy settlement

Earl Charles Spencer, a brother of Princess Diana, has spoken out about...

Twitter users were ecstatic about the upgrade. Fan’s response: “When we arrived on Wednesday, we noticed how beautiful it is. It took a few years to get here, but it was worth the wait because you have a gorgeous home and an excellent staff! X.”

Another wrote: “just breathtaking Nothing is more lovely to me than a field or meadow covered in poppies.”

Advertisement

Added a third: “Nature’s finest work. lovely and organic.” A fourth one wrote: “I adore it. One of my favourite sights is a field of wild flowers.”

Fiveteen wrote: “wonderful Charles Continue your wonderful effort.”

The lovely summer update comes only a few days after the devoted father revealed that a fire broke out on the estate’s grounds due to the recent extreme heat.

Advertisement

Also Read

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story