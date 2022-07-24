Charles Spencer disclosed that he has renovated the grounds of Althorp House, the former residence of his sister, Princess Diana.

The 58-year-old used social media to post a gorgeous video of the fresh red poppies and vivid purple blooms that were starting to cover the Althorp Estate’s surroundings.

Among the vibrant young plants, there were also glimpses of yellow petals and white daisies.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Charles Spencer disclosed that he has renovated the grounds of Althorp House, the former residence of his sister, Princess Diana.

The 58-year-old used social media to post a gorgeous video of the fresh red poppies and vivid purple blooms that were starting to cover the Althorp Estate’s surroundings. Among the vibrant young plants, there were also glimpses of yellow petals and white daisies.

“We’ve been putting some overdue thought and effort into improving the countryside around @AlthorpHouse” the author wrote in the caption for the video. “This is part of a block of flowers put in next to nearby Great Brington, at the direction of our Conservation Manager, so both the villagers and Nature can benefit.”

Also Read Charles Spencer finally speaks out about the Tiggy settlement Earl Charles Spencer, a brother of Princess Diana, has spoken out about...

Twitter users were ecstatic about the upgrade. Fan’s response: “When we arrived on Wednesday, we noticed how beautiful it is. It took a few years to get here, but it was worth the wait because you have a gorgeous home and an excellent staff! X.”

Another wrote: “just breathtaking Nothing is more lovely to me than a field or meadow covered in poppies.”

Advertisement

Added a third: “Nature’s finest work. lovely and organic.” A fourth one wrote: “I adore it. One of my favourite sights is a field of wild flowers.”

Fiveteen wrote: “wonderful Charles Continue your wonderful effort.”

The lovely summer update comes only a few days after the devoted father revealed that a fire broke out on the estate’s grounds due to the recent extreme heat.

We’ve been putting some overdue thought and effort into improving the countryside round ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ – this is part of a block of flowers put in next to nearby Great Brington, at the direction of our Conservation Manager, so both the villagers and Nature can benefit. pic.twitter.com/nhlNcjQHKF — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 23, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...