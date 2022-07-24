The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to keep things simple at home by cooking themselves.

Despite having a personal chef to prepare meals for their family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to keep things simple at home by cooking themselves.

We picture gorgeous custom cabinets, an AGA oven, and a variety of contemporary appliances in their kitchen at Kensington Palace, and we’d love to get a glimpse inside. Mother-of-three Catherine has already discussed her love of cooking at home and how much she enjoys involving her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince William has often praised his culinary abilities, but they undoubtedly fall far short of those of Duchess Kate!

We have all the information on the five-member royal family’s favorite home-cooked meals, from healthful suppers to sweet sweets and Italian-style lunches. Discover the Cambridges’ favorite dishes to prepare at home by continuing to scroll…

Preparing pizza

It’s a lot of fun to make pizza from scratch, and the Cambridge kids love it too. Kate mentioned how much her kids like making their own pizzas while on a trip to St Luke’s Community Center in London.

Kate spoke to a participant named Yolanda from Bolivia: “I’ve made pizza dough with George and Charlotte before. Because they can get their hands dirty, they adore it.”

I was just explaining how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they appreciate getting their hands messy,” she said, turning to the interpreter.

William’s steak dad William admitted in 2017 that he wasn’t very adept at cooking while yet enjoying it.

The king admitted that although he struggles to cook steak for the appropriate amount of time during his visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, steak is actually his hallmark dish.

I dislike overcooking steak, so I get particularly concerned about cooking it, he added. I prefer my food medium-rare and fairly lively.

Cake baking

The mother-of-three Kate confessed her love for crafting birthday cakes for her kids when she and TV chef Mary Berry costarred in A Berry Royal Christmas in December 2019.

Says Kate “I enjoy baking the cake. It’s kind of become a ritual for me to bake excessive amounts of cake mix and icing while up until midnight. Yet I adore it.”

Roasts for dinner

Everyone enjoys a good, hearty roast meal, right? The Cambridges certainly do, though.

The Duchess enjoys her passion of cooking roast chicken, William’s favorite meal, in the evenings, royal writer Katie Nicholl said Vanity Fair in 2012.

Wholesome smoothies

Like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate is well known for enjoying smoothies for morning.

The Duchess reportedly makes a healthy morning beverage out of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves), and blueberries.

Fresh spaghetti is another dish that residents of the Cambridge home like.

According to rumors, Kate mentioned her family’s fondness of the Italian food to Matthew Kleiner-Mann during a visit to Lavender Primary School.

He stated: “She was describing how much her kids adore cooking and how they prepare meals for her. The other day, they prepared cheesy pasta. One adds the milk and butter after stirring the flour. They also prepare salads and other foods.”

It’s really nice that the Cambridge kids assisted their parents in making and delivering fresh spaghetti to elderly and vulnerable residents of the Sandringham area during lockdown. Charlotte is shown with a bag of the pasta in her fifth birthday picture.

Chutney from grandma

Kate gave the Queen a pot of her grandmother’s chutney as a special gift when she spent her first Christmas at Sandringham with the British royal family.

In a DVD made available in conjunction with the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, Kate stated, “I can recall being in Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas.”

“And I was concerned about what to get the Queen for Christmas. What on earth should I offer her, I wondered. I considered what I would gift my own grandparents and decided, “I’ll make her something,” which could have gone disastrously wrong. Nevertheless, I chose to create my granny’s chutney recipe.”

The chutney was included in the Christmas dinner the following day, according to Kate, who noted that this demonstrates the Queen’s “thoughtfulness, truly, and her concern in looking after everyone.”

