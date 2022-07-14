Advertisement
2022-07-14
Following the passing of a friend and baby confidante, Kate Middleton learns devastating news

Articles
  • The prenatal specialist who assisted the Duchess of Cambridge in getting ready for the birth of her first child, Prince George, Christine Hill, passed away.
  • Before their baby, Prince George, was born in July 2013, Kate and Prince William both spent time with Christine.
  • They made two trips to her west London residence to offer guidance and medical information.
The prenatal specialist who assisted the Duchess of Cambridge in getting ready for the birth of her first child, Prince George, Christine Hill, passed away.

Before their baby, Prince George, was born in July 2013, Kate and Prince William both spent time with Christine.

They made two trips to her west London residence to offer guidance and medical information.

Sadly, Christine passed suddenly at the age of 74, according to a family representative who spoke with the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential section “Her absence will be deeply felt. Her feisty, humorous, and honest personality made her popular.”

In a recent interview, Christine gushed about her time spent with Kate and the royal couple. She described Kate as a “delightful girl” to The Telegraph. You get exactly what you see.

Christine observed the royal couple and came to the conclusion that Prince William and Kate make “a really strong team,” adding that she believed the expectant father will give his wife all the support she needs when Kate gives birth. Prince William will act appropriately that day, Christine said.

Kate’s pregnancy with Prince George was challenging. Throughout all three of her pregnancies, the Duchess experienced severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum, but it was so severe while she was expecting George that she had to be hospitalized.

On Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate spoke up about her birthing process and afterwards acknowledged it had been “terrifying” to have her first kid.

Giovanna urged Kate to recall that day in order to describe her feelings as she was asked to do so by the international press that was gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London.

