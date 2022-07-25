Prince Harry has sparked a tense argument after making “controversial” criticisms of the US Supreme Court’s ruling, showing that he does not appear to respect royal protocol more.

If the Duke of Sussex was correct to express his opinion on political issues during his keynote address to the UN, legal and royal experts have disagreed.

Advertisement “We all know that royals are not supposed to wade into politics, even though just last week on this show we were speaking about how William has been doing that lately. But Harry is doing it and not subtly at all,”

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer said on Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast.

Kristen Meinzer slammed the Duke, saying: “This is very overt what he is talking about. He is criticizing the United States, what the government has been doing—pulling back rights on the people. That is not subtle at all. That is outright criticism of the US government.”

However, Jack Royston – royal correspondent – disagreed, saying the duke has every right to comment given that his wife and children are Americans.

He said:

“I don’t think he ever would have done this if he was a working member of the Royal Family. However, he is out now and so really the royal convention of him not engaging fully in politics doesn’t really apply to Meghan and Harry anymore. They have every right to go and say whatever they like about political issues. Here he has taken on a ruling by the US Supreme Court so this is about as controversial as it gets and he’s done it at the United Nations.”

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry drew criticism after flaying the US Supreme Court on its ruling to remove constitutional rights to abortion by repealing the landmark Roe v Wade legislation.