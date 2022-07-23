A number of tales about Diana’s mischievous pranks have come to light, but one stands out above the rest.

The custom she established of buying gifts for her friends’ kids is one of them.

The mischievous pastime is being continued by the late princess’s friends with her grandkids as an homage, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might not be too happy.

Advertisement

Over the years, a number of tales about Diana’s mischievous pranks have come to light, but one stands out above the rest: the custom she established of buying gifts for her friends’ kids.

The mischievous pastime is being continued by the late princess’s friends with her grandkids as an homage, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might not be too happy.

After meeting the late Princess of Wales at a dinner party, psychotherapist Julia Samuel became good friends with her and kept in touch with her family even after she passed away. She was appointed as Prince George’s godmother by Kate and William in 2013.

She said on the podcast How to Fail with Elizabeth Day: “[George] is great. He’s witty, sassy, and cheeky, and Diana would have adored him to the moon and back. They are all devastated by that.

She continued, saying, “So I do to George what she did to us which is to give impossible toys which are extremely noisy, require a lot of manufacturing,” citing Diana, who was the godmother of her own son.

Also Read Meghan Markle insisted Prince Harry compare her hardships with late Princess Diana’s in new book author Tom Bower alleged a bunch of controversial details about Prince Harry...

Advertisement

“I come in little tipped by the magnitude of the present that William will then have to spend days assembling,” she said.

“And then combine all the machinery, which makes horrible tooting noises and flashing lights, among other things. Both George and I are laughing at that.

One of Prince George’s seven godparents is Julia, who was a moving tribute to William’s late mother.

Prince George is extremely fortunate to have four godfathers and three godmothers. He was baptized at the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace on October 23, 2013. The Duke of Westminster and Zara Tindall are just a few of the chosen honorees who are all close friends of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Diana and her grandchildren maintain a close bond through other activities besides this unique ritual. It is well known that Prince William and Kate want their three children to express their gratitude in writing to anybody who has assisted them, much as Diana required the same of her two sons.

The late princess is generally praised for being a great mother to Princes William and Harry in novels, movies, and the media. She frequently accompanied them on outings and private charity trips because she wanted them to be free from the constraints of royal protocol.

Advertisement

Also Read Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a royal nanny, will receive compensation from the BBC following Princess Diana’s “deceitful” Panorama interview Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, would...