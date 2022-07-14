The Duchess of Cambridge has her hands full raising three small children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in addition to performing royal duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge has her hands full raising three small children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in addition to performing royal duties.

Despite having assistance, including a nanny, on hand to help, she is renowned for being a very hands-on mother.

But during a conversation with I’m a Celeb winner and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Kate explained how she constantly feels guilty about becoming a mother.

She also recalled a day when she felt guilty for not being able to drive Charlotte to school on Giovanna’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Kate responded, “Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying,” when asked if she had “mom guilt.”

Yes, George and Charlotte were often asking their mother, “Mommy, how could you possibly not be leaving us off at school this morning?” when they came to visit the nursery.

You hear moms repeatedly say it’s a struggle, even if they aren’t necessarily working or being pushed in the direction of juggling work and family obligations.

She adds that she occasionally feels bad about her parenting choices.

She stated, “I think it starts the moment you have a baby. [You’re] always sort of questioning your own actions, your own judgments, and stuff like that.”

She continued, “The more people around your children that are secure, loving, and caring, the better. That is how I deal with the guilt.

“So yeah, it was a tremendous weight off my shoulders to realize that actually, not everything had to be done by me. You know, we all have good days and bad days – and you can dilute it with others who aren’t on that particular day fighting.

Keeping your youngster as stable and content as you can, in my opinion, makes a huge impact.

Giovanna herself commended Kate for her candor after she admitted it, saying to Hello! : I felt less alone about leaving my 2-year-old, who always wants me at home, knowing that she has that, too.

“Like most individuals, there is a softness when they talk about their children; it’s something that is so deeply ingrained in you. She is undoubtedly very, very hands-on and keeps her kids busy with exciting activities.

