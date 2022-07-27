Harry and Meghan play the victim and are impervious to criticism

An explosive new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not bother them since they “simply play the victim,” according to a royal expert.

The couple is the newest well-known figure to be the focus of a biography written by famed and dreaded author Tom Bower.

A cup of tea was allegedly thrown in the air by Meghan during a royal tour, and the Queen reportedly expressed her satisfaction that the duchess was unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, according to Mr. Bower’s book.

The book asserts that during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month, Harry and Meghan wished to join the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Mr. Bower has acknowledged that individuals who assisted with the book’s research were those who were “less than fond” of the pair; Harry and Meghan had no involvement in the biography at all.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal scholar and author, claims that the Sussexes may not even be alarmed by the book’s harsh accusations of the marriage.

“I’m starting to think they are nearly impenetrable to criticism,” he told OK! magazine. Any criticism and they immediately play the victim, making it seem as though they are “poor us – these nasty people.”

Harry plans to publish his own memoir later this year, which he has assured readers will be a “exact and fully truthful” account of his life to date.

Additionally, the prince may use this book to clarify the situation and refute any accusations made against him and Meghan, according to Duncan.

He continued, “I know he really wants to tell his own tale in his own terms.

If some of that criticism is unfounded, I would be extremely astonished if he didn’t make an effort to refute it, and Harry will probably do his best to clear the record.

The remarks follow news that Harry’s much-anticipated memoir will be published later this year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

It is rumored that Harry’s book, which the prince has called a “truthful and fully accurate” narrative of his life, is currently written and has been approved by attorneys.

