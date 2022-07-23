Advertisement
Home garden guidelines for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disclosed

Articles
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
  • They are limited in what they can do in their own private garden.
  • The Montecito community has established stringent guidelines for water usage and resident gardens.
Despite being members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and they are limited in what they can do in their own private garden.

The Montecito community has established stringent guidelines for water usage and resident gardens. Due to the water shortage difficulties brought on by the lack of rain, this set of rules has been implemented.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must abide by laws like “external irrigation is allowed only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. and no watering of lawns/landscapes in a manner that generates runoff and/or within 48 hours after measurable (1/4 inch) precipitation.”

Additionally, they are prohibited from using water to clean patios and driveways unless absolutely necessary for health and safety.

The wonderful outdoor pool owned by the family is also impacted because they are now only allowed to maintain water levels rather than drain and refill the pool.

Restrictions aren’t only for Montecito; nearby Santa Barbara has implemented a similar strategy to cut down on water waste.

Due to these restrictions, Prince Harry and Meghan’s lush garden might not be able to bloom as much as it typically would, but we are confident that it is still rather beautiful.

