According to Woman and Home magazine, Prince Harry appears to be in line to take over one of his late grandpa Prince Philip’s beloved royal roles, which was more of a hobby.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021 at the old age of 99, was said to have enjoyed cooking and was a particular barbeque enthusiast, according to the publication.

In a BBC program about Prince Philip last year, members of the royal family, including Prince William and Charles, discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s love for outdoor cooking and disclosed his rather unexpected role as the family BBQ master.

According to Prince William, “The Duke of Edinburgh has always been cooking at every BBQ I’ve ever been on. There is no chef or anyone else when we have barbecues.

Prince Charles also stated that his father “adored and was brilliant at barbecues.”

Since Philip passed away, it is believed that Prince Harry, who created a unique outdoor cooking area at his UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, when he lived there with his wife Meghan Markle, will now up the mantle of barbecue.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added a hand-built barbecue and a complete outside entertainment area to their cottage.

“It was proposed that the Duke and Duchess wanted a cozy outdoor space where they could entertain guests and let them unwind as part of the extensive renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

A hand-built outdoor BBQ is part of the space, which also features a new patio deck, a source had said previously.

