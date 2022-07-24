Joy for Pippa Middleton’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece

The name of Pippa Middleton’s newborn baby has garnered praise from royal fans.

The 38-year-old sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly gave her child the name Rose.

Pippa already had a four-year-old son named Arthur and a 15-month-old daughter named Grace when the baby was born in June.

It was stated earlier in July that Pippa had given birth to a young girl “a couple of weeks ago.”

She is thought to have given birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same location as her royal sister Kate, 40.

It comes after news broke that Pippa and James Matthews had bought a multimillion-pound house in Pippa’s hometown.

According to reports, the couple has purchased a new home in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury, about 20 minutes from her parents’ house, as they plan to relocate due to the growth of their family.

After the Daily Mail broke the news of Pippa’s pregnancy, royal fans gushed about “how sweet” Rose is as a name.

User @northernlass81 said: “I never really warmed to Pippa before. Suddenly, I’ve changed my mind.”

User @agathamarple3 added: “Oh how sweet it is — in every way!”

Another user, @mdias68024075, said: “Congratulations to Pippa and family. more health and happiness.”

More users hailed Pippa’s baby name, with @kennedynyc1 calling it a “beautiful name”.

User @delores19268715 added: ‘Such a beautiful and classic name. Roses are Red.

“The Middleton’s are a very tight Knit family, group. Well done Pippa.”