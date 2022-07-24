Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Joy for Pippa Middleton baby’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece
Joy for Pippa Middleton baby’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece

Joy for Pippa Middleton baby’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece

Articles
Advertisement
Joy for Pippa Middleton baby’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece

Joy for Pippa Middleton’s birth as royal admirers swoon over the name of Kate’s new niece

Advertisement
  • The name of Pippa Middleton’s newborn baby has garnered praise from royal fans.
  • The 38-year-old sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly gave her child the name Rose.
  • Pippa already had a four-year-old son named Arthur and a 15-month-old daughter named Grace when the baby was born in June.
Advertisement

It was stated earlier in July that Pippa had given birth to a young girl “a couple of weeks ago.”

She is thought to have given birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same location as her royal sister Kate, 40.

Also Read

Michael Middleton confirms daughter Pippa’s baby news
Michael Middleton confirms daughter Pippa’s baby news

Michael Middleton, the father of the Duchess of Cambridge, has stated that...

It comes after news broke that Pippa and James Matthews had bought a multimillion-pound house in Pippa’s hometown.

According to reports, the couple has purchased a new home in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury, about 20 minutes from her parents’ house, as they plan to relocate due to the growth of their family.

After the Daily Mail broke the news of Pippa’s pregnancy, royal fans gushed about “how sweet” Rose is as a name.

Advertisement

User @northernlass81 said: “I never really warmed to Pippa before. Suddenly, I’ve changed my mind.”

User @agathamarple3 added: “Oh how sweet it is — in every way!”

Another user, @mdias68024075, said: “Congratulations to Pippa and family. more health and happiness.”

Also Read

The third child of Pippa Middleton is a girl!
The third child of Pippa Middleton is a girl!

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, a...

More users hailed Pippa’s baby name, with @kennedynyc1 calling it a “beautiful name”.

User @delores19268715 added: ‘Such a beautiful and classic name. Roses are Red.

Advertisement

“The Middleton’s are a very tight Knit family, group. Well done Pippa.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David and Victoria Beckham visit the Fendi store in Paris
David and Victoria Beckham visit the Fendi store in Paris
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Babil Khan posts a flashback photo of dad Irrfan before his birthday
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Luxurious villa of Andrew Tate revealed during police raid
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Pete Davidson's friends want him to date a non-celebrity
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' days at "GMA" numbered?
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa praises his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story