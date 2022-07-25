Kate and Meghan asked to return wedding tiaras unlike Sarah Ferguson

Royal ladies aren’t permitted to wear tiaras until their wedding day.

Queen lends the brides tiaras from the family’s official collection.

Things were a bit different when it came to Sarah Ferguson’s tiara.

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and Meghan Markle all wore gorgeous tiaras on their wedding days, which is not surprising considering that royal ladies aren’t permitted to wear tiaras until their wedding day.

The Queen typically gives the brides items from her family’s official collection, and after the wedding, she returns them to the vaults.

When Sarah Ferguson wed Prince Andrew, things with her tiara were a little different.

Instead of a diamond tiara, Fergie was sporting a flower one as she exited the car to greet her prince.

People were shocked to see her defy convention, but after saying “I do,” she had a surprise in store when she took the flowers off to reveal a sparkling diamond tiara.

The magnificent headpiece, sometimes known as the York Diamond Tiara, was ordered by the Queen specifically for the nuptials.

It was crowned with a stunning five carat stone and had a detailed swirled design of gems in varying sizes.

On her big day, Fergie also wore a similar necklace, bracelet, and pair of earrings in addition to the tiara.

The value of the tiara is unknown, although according to gemologist Grant Mobley, it “would easily be more than $300,000 USD today.” That comes to about $234,000

Sarah was permitted to keep her tiara because it was created particularly for her.

However, because Kate, Meghan, Beatrice, and Eugenie had to return the items they had borrowed from the Queen’s collection after their wedding, they were not allowed to wear them.

