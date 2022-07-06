Kate Middleton and Prince William does not indulge in PDA 

Kate Middleton and Prince William avoid PDA.

Both seem to be so connected on a deeper level.

Kate and William are confident enough to attend events alone as well as with each other.

Kate Middleton and Prince William avoid PDA because of their much “deeper” bond, body language experts.

Prince William is quite confident in his romantic relationship with Kate, which contrasts with brother Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.

She and William are a couple that seems to be so connected on a deeper level, according to Darren Stanton.. “They don’t need to be showing continuous signs of reciprocal liking – like tactlessness or prolonged eye contact – during public outings to prove they have a deep connection,” he said.

It is clearly evident without the necessity for the couple to engage in excessive PDA and demonstrates why Kate and William are confident enough to attend events alone as well as with each other.

Mr Stanton clarified what it means by saying, “For instance, Kate demonstrated the same level of confidence stepping across the bridge as she arrived at the grounds alone as she did when she was seated next to William in the stands.

It’s interesting since the couple’s behaviour while watching was completely in sync.

“Kate was observed hurriedly tucking her hair behind her ears during a stressful scene on the court while William pulled a strained grimace.

As usual, Kate and William set the tone and a precedent for how things will be when William becomes king with a public appearance.

They are two people who, while still carrying out their royal responsibilities with grace and their best efforts, aren’t afraid to be themselves.

