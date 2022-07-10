Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise’s new step sparks suspicion

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker makes a ‘Girl Gang’ in Markle’ absence
The Firm's decision to let Meghan Markle go has brought Camilla Parker...
During the women’ final game, the Duchess of Cambridge, who shone in a yellow gown, was all smiles and turning heads with her breathtaking look and heart-capturing gestures.
Kate could be seen gasping, applauding, and even covering her face as she watched and appreciated the game from the start.
Responding to a photograph of the actor and the future queen at the famous tennis tournament, one royal fan, @jh_inspirations, exclaimed: “He is in awe of her!”
Another royal watcher, @LizCollet, added: “Love the way @TomCruise – who could blame him? – looking at her, enchanted.”
Twitter user @lexus0098 chimed in: “How could anyone not see Kate in the beautiful bold colour?”
Another Twitter user cooed: “Wow! He is so eyeing Catherine!
“She must have really made an impression on him at the Top Gun premiere! He looks smitten!”
Previously, Tom and Kate enraged royal fans when the actor clutched the Duchess’ hand on the red carpet at the Top Gun premiere, supposedly making William jealous!
