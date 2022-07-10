Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise’s new step sparks suspicion

On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise made headlines by attending the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Fans allege that the Hollywood handsome actor couldn’t keep his gaze away from the Duchess of Cambridge as they were both seated in the royal box.

During the women’ final game, the Duchess of Cambridge, who shone in a yellow gown, was all smiles and turning heads with her breathtaking look and heart-capturing gestures.

Kate could be seen gasping, applauding, and even covering her face as she watched and appreciated the game from the start.

Responding to a photograph of the actor and the future queen at the famous tennis tournament, one royal fan, @jh_inspirations, exclaimed: “He is in awe of her!”

Another royal watcher, @LizCollet, added: “Love the way @TomCruise – who could blame him? – looking at her, enchanted.”

Twitter user @lexus0098 chimed in: “How could anyone not see Kate in the beautiful bold colour?”

Another Twitter user cooed: “Wow! He is so eyeing Catherine!

“She must have really made an impression on him at the Top Gun premiere! He looks smitten!”

Previously, Tom and Kate enraged royal fans when the actor clutched the Duchess’ hand on the red carpet at the Top Gun premiere, supposedly making William jealous!