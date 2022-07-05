Kate Middleton and William set to surpass Meghan Markle and Harry.

Duke of Cambridge will make a comeback to the playing field as a polo player.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s office revealed an intriguing sporting event scheduled for later this week.

For a charity game, the Duke of Cambridge will make a comeback to the playing field as a polo player. On July 6, Kate’s husband will compete in the Guards Polo Club’s Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022.

Weeks after his brother Harry made his official debut with the Los Padres squad, William made his comeback as a polo player.

The team is situated at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, close to where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now residing, and is led by professional polo player, model, and close friend of Harry Nacho Figueras.

Kate Middleton might possibly be seen cheering on William during his game. The Cambridges are preparing their appearance to surpass that of the Sussexes.

In July 2019, William and Harry faced off against one another while playing polo. Their wives and kids sat on the sidelines as they captained opposing teams.

With this match, Prince Charles’ older son William will support a number of organisations and charities that are dear to both him and his wife Kate.

