Kate Middleton described her ‘terrifying’ pregnancy experience with Prince George

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate Middleton had their first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013.

She opens up about having complications with her pregnancy

She had really bad severe morning sickness during her first pregnancy

As the future king approaches his ninth birthday next week, it has been revealed that Kate Middleton had a tough pregnancy with Prince George.

According to Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton suffered from severe morning sickness throughout all three of her pregnancies, but it was especially bad during her first pregnancy.

The Duchess of Cambridge was even admitted to hospital when expecting Prince George.

Later, speaking about her experience, the mother of three had admitted that it had been ‘terrifying’ to give birth to her first child.

Kate Middleton, while speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, had said “It was slightly terrifying; I’m not going to lie.”