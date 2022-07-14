Kate Middleton stunned admirers by breaking royal tradition
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, startled royal admirers by breaking royal etiquette...
As the future king approaches his ninth birthday next week, it has been revealed that Kate Middleton had a tough pregnancy with Prince George.
According to Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton suffered from severe morning sickness throughout all three of her pregnancies, but it was especially bad during her first pregnancy.
The Duchess of Cambridge was even admitted to hospital when expecting Prince George.
Later, speaking about her experience, the mother of three had admitted that it had been ‘terrifying’ to give birth to her first child.
Kate Middleton, while speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, had said “It was slightly terrifying; I’m not going to lie.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.