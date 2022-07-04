Kate Middleton discloses Prince George’s unexpected summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon have their three children home for the school summer holidays.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte break up from Thomas’ in London’s Battersea on 8 July.

Prince Louis’ nursery school Willcocks finishes for the summer on 6 July.

Advertisement

The three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; will soon be spending the summer break at home. It won’t be long until the royal children leave for their two-month vacation. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis; will end up their summer schooling at their respective Battersea, London, schools on July 6 and 8, respectively. William and Kate are undoubtedly looking forward to some downtime; with their kids after a hectic period commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Considering that Prince William recently told Apple Time to Walk, “We spend as much time as we can here, it’s quite serene”; it seems probable that they will all travel to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

Also Read Meghan Markle states more intellectual than Kate Middleton Meghan Markle is the most intelligent royal. Duchess of Cambridge and the...

Prince George also accepts an unexpected task at Anmer Hall.

Kate explained how George, who is eight; helps out around the estate on a March outing to a nearby goat farm in Wales.

Kate revealed, “That was George’s duty at half term – moving feed”; when Prince William inquired about a robot silage sweeper that was stored in one of the Yeomans’ barns. Gary then added that they utilised the robot to move feed.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prince William mentioned involving his three kids; in farming near their rural home. In 2020, William mentioned the Cambridge students’ support delivering lambs to elementary school teacher Rhian Roberts; whose family owns a dairy farm.

Also Read On a royal Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton, Prince William was left ‘furious’ Royal Expert reveals that Prince William was furious during his most recent...