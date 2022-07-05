Kate Middleton embarrassed by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Duchess of Cambridge was “mortified” by an unpleasant incident involving her father Michael Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was reportedly “mortified” by an unpleasant incident involving her father Michael Middleton that occurred at Wimbledon.

The Duchess is a passionate Wimbledon enthusiast and is frequently spotted watching matches in the Royal Box at major championships. However, Kate noted that when her family is involved, things may go horribly wrong.

The Duchess revealed during her interview with BBC that her father once went with her to see Sampras play.

She went back and said, “My father is not going to like this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play.

She remarked, “My dad said, ‘Hi Pete,’ rather coolly. “I was ashamed!”

After making contact with a Covid-19 positive person the previous year, Kate was unable to attend the live performance of British musician Dan Evans and was forced to leave the arena in accordance with strict self-isolation guidelines.

Notably, three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; will soon be spending the summer break at home. It won’t be long until the royal children leave for their two-month vacation.

Considering that Prince William recently told Apple Time to Walk, “We spend as much time as we can here, it’s quite serene”; it seems probable that they will all travel to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

