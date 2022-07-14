Kate Middleton stunned admirers by breaking royal tradition

Kate Middleton, William to be ‘summoned’ by Queen over ‘defied orders’ (credits:google)

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, startled royal admirers by breaking royal etiquette in 2017 and 2019.

When Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon in 2019, the Duchess breached royal decorum.

According to Hello Magazine, when Federer was defeated by Novak Djokovic, Kate Middleton wrapped her arm around him to soothe him.

Advertisement

Prince William, Kate’s husband, was also present at the event which marked a historic win for Federer.

Also Read Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise’s new step sparks suspicion On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise made headlines by attending the...

Prince William’s love also praised the tennis player, calling him “amazing.”

Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion… pic.twitter.com/wxpTxn8w6i — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Advertisement

It should be noted that members of the royal family have generally been reticent while appearing in public.

Kate also supported Federer as he overcame Marin Cilic to win his record eighth men’s Wimbledon title in 2017.

She and Prince William later complimented Federer.

However, when he made tennis history, Kate Middleton surprised royal fans by kissing him three times.

Also Read Kate Middleton & Prince William cheer as they take George to Wimbledon Kate Middleton, patron of the All England Club, witnessed yesterday's ladies final...

Advertisement

As per Express UK, the three kisses meant that Kate broke British royal protocol, which dictates that one or two kisses are enough.

However, she reportedly followed Swiss tradition of three kisses, as Federer belongs to Switzerland.