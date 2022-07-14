Kate Middleton stunned admirers by breaking royal tradition

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise’s new step sparks suspicion
On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise made headlines by attending the...
Prince William, Kate’s husband, was also present at the event which marked a historic win for Federer.
Prince William’s love also praised the tennis player, calling him “amazing.”
Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion… pic.twitter.com/wxpTxn8w6i
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017
It should be noted that members of the royal family have generally been reticent while appearing in public.
Kate also supported Federer as he overcame Marin Cilic to win his record eighth men’s Wimbledon title in 2017.
She and Prince William later complimented Federer.
However, when he made tennis history, Kate Middleton surprised royal fans by kissing him three times.
As per Express UK, the three kisses meant that Kate broke British royal protocol, which dictates that one or two kisses are enough.
However, she reportedly followed Swiss tradition of three kisses, as Federer belongs to Switzerland.
