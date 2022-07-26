Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Main reason behind Meghan vs royal family tension

Main reason behind Meghan vs royal family tension

Articles
Advertisement
Main reason behind Meghan vs royal family tension

Main reason behind Meghan vs royal family tension

Advertisement
  • The conflict between Meghan Markle, and the royal family, caused her and Prince Harry to resign from their official duties in 2020.
  • Meghan Markle “did experience difficulties coming into the royal fold.”
  • Expert claimed that conflict with the British royal family was caused by Meghan’s refusal to compromise her own identity.
Advertisement

The conflict between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family caused her and Prince Harry to resign from their official duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle “did experience difficulties coming into the royal fold,” says expert and professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway University Professor Pauline Maclaran.

She claimed that conflict with the British royal family was caused by Meghan’s refusal to compromise her own identity.

“As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures,” said Professor Pauline. “Meghan is, of course, a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn’t fit — couldn’t fit — with the royals’ need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown.”

Also Read

After the loss of a boy, Harry and Meghan make a substantial donation in Archie and Lilibet’s honor
After the loss of a boy, Harry and Meghan make a substantial donation in Archie and Lilibet’s honor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have donated a sizable $5,000...

Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, the former Suits actress, according to the International Business Times, worked on a number of issues.

Advertisement

After leaving her royal duties in 2020, Meghan appears to want to establish her own identity.

In order to carry out their charitable work independently of the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry established the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit organization, and teamed up with many other organizations.

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ a significant invitation from Donald Trump
Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ a significant invitation from Donald Trump

Back in her acting days, Meghan Markle declined business mogul Donald Trump's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to meet Samantha Markle in court
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to meet Samantha Markle in court
Queen Consort Camilla sympathizes with Diana after marrying Charles
Queen Consort Camilla sympathizes with Diana after marrying Charles
Prince William expecting 'damaging stunt' from Prince Harry
Prince William expecting 'damaging stunt' from Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might have 'nefarious motivations'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might have 'nefarious motivations'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release fun content
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release fun content
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshines King Charles III
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshines King Charles III
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story