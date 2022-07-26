Main reason behind Meghan vs royal family tension

The conflict between Meghan Markle, and the royal family, caused her and Prince Harry to resign from their official duties in 2020.

The conflict between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family caused her and Prince Harry to resign from their official duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle “did experience difficulties coming into the royal fold,” says expert and professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway University Professor Pauline Maclaran.

She claimed that conflict with the British royal family was caused by Meghan’s refusal to compromise her own identity.

“As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures,” said Professor Pauline. “Meghan is, of course, a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn’t fit — couldn’t fit — with the royals’ need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown.”

Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, the former Suits actress, according to the International Business Times, worked on a number of issues.

After leaving her royal duties in 2020, Meghan appears to want to establish her own identity.

In order to carry out their charitable work independently of the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry established the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit organization, and teamed up with many other organizations.

