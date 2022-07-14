Meghan Markle abstains from drinking English breakfast tea because of health concerns

Despite being a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle is said to not enjoy the custom.

Meghan is rumored to prefer herbal infusions to English breakfast tea.

Duchess of Sussex also revealed she and Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup.

Few things are more distinctly British than a cup of tea, yet despite being a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle is said to not enjoy the custom.

In addition to choosing mint tea over coffee during a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019, Meghan is rumored to prefer herbal infusions to English breakfast tea. In the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed she and Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup.

Meghan chooses mint tea over English breakfast, which makes sense for someone who prioritizes wellness.

According to the Tea Advisory Panel, spearmint tea improves sleep quality, which benefits memory function, low mood, and PMS management.

According to herbalist Dr. Pam Mason, “Spearmint has long been used in herbal medicine for a variety of digestive issues including indigestion, IBS, and diarrhea.”

It possesses blood vessel dilation and anti-inflammatory effects. Our research even revealed that people with osteoarthritis who frequently took it experienced improved stiffness and movement.

It’s hardly surprising that Meghan enjoys mint tea given its potential health benefits, which include reduced nausea and headache, improved muscle and joint discomfort, and hormone level regulation.

Taking care of her body with a variety of health-supporting substances, the wife of Prince Harry prioritizes wellbeing through hobbies like yoga, Pilates, and hiking.

