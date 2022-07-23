Meghan Markle used the internet as a novel method of prepping for her blind date with Prince Harry.

The Suits actress admitted to thoroughly researching the Royal before their meeting.

“Know what you’re doing, do you? Do you have any knowledge about him?” After the Duchess of Sussex was arranged to go out on a date with the prince, Meghan’s pal reportedly asked her.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle used the internet as a novel method of prepping for her blind date with Prince Harry.

According to the explosive autobiography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by author Tom Bower, the Suits actress admitted to thoroughly researching the Royal before their meeting.

“Know what you’re doing, do you? Do you have any knowledge about him?” After the Duchess of Sussex was arranged to go out on a date with the prince, Meghan’s pal reportedly asked her, according to Bower.

The now-mother-of-two allegedly answered, “I’ve searched Harry.” I have delved quite thoroughly into his life.

The actress, who wrote about it in a 2011 blog post, has apparently always found the life of a monarch, or at least a princess, appealing, according to Bower’s detailed explanation in the book.

“Little girls imagine themselves as princesses. And these childhood fantasies seem to persist in grown women “In Bower’s book, she writes about writing during the time. Just take a look at all the fanfare surrounding the Royal Wedding and the never-ending discussions about Princess Kate.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle has been accused of rifting Prince Harry and George Harry had to distance himself from brother Prince William's son, George, after...

Only two years before to getting married to her royal fiancé, Meghan also said that she aspired to be just like Ivanka Trump, even confessing that she would have the same drink as the young businesswoman had she known “the formula for success.”

In a 2014 blog post, Meghan described the socialite as “staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so unbelievably shrewd and intelligent that she’s not simply carved a place for herself under her father’s legendary Trump notoriety, she has clearly formed her own empire.”

“Ivanka has always stood out to me since she didn’t release pop albums or dance on tables as a teenager. She wasn’t acting out in public, cursing, or receiving DUI charges “Added she. Instead, she launched the Trump Hotel Collection, completed her studies at The Wharton School, and developed her own business.

Also Read Meghan Markle accused of using her trip to Rwanda as a fashion shoot According to Tom Bower's explosive book, Meghan Markle allegedly turned her trip...

Advertisement