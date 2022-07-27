The shocking new book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors” by Tom Bower purports to provide an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interactions with other members of the Royal Family.

The author is said to have consulted 80 persons who are closely acquainted with the couple.

The 2020 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey will be remembered for one appearance because of the apparent family strife and the cold greetings.

Advertisement

The shocking new book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors” by Tom Bower purports to provide an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interactions with other members of the Royal Family.

In order to uncover the truth behind some of the most talked-about royal occurrences in recent memory, the author is said to have consulted 80 persons who are closely acquainted with the couple.

The 2020 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey will be remembered for one appearance because of the apparent family strife and the cold greetings.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the senior royals who attended the ceremony because it was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last engagement as such.

In his explosive book, Bower discusses the service and details how “Palace officials… wanted to publically embarrass [Harry and Meghan]” which led to a “monumental argument.”

Bower stated: “On March 9, two days later, reality set in. When Harry was informed that he and Meghan couldn’t accompany the family in its customary procession through Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service, a major dispute broke out.

Advertisement

“The order of service had Harry and Meghan following the Queen, but palace authorities had changed their mind. They decided to publicly embarrass the Sussexes since they had doubts about them.

Also Read Harry and Meghan play the victim and are impervious to criticism An explosive new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not...

“Harry was informed that since he was no longer performing royal duties, he and Meghan should wait with the congregation. They were horrified at the thought of being shown on television in their alone at the Abbey.” By that point, they were well aware of Kate and William’s feud. Kate was openly estranged from her sister-in-law, and William had not extended a brotherly greeting.

“Finally, to put an end to the argument, William and Kate decided they would also wait with Harry and Meghan. The Royal Family members entered the Abbey in a line, and the strained relationships were obvious.

“William’s greeting was frigid since Kate had blanked the Sussexes. Harry appeared anxious. Meghan seemed amused from the outside.”

Author’s statement: “Kate sobbed uncontrollably. Kate was made to cry by Meghan making fun of her employees, a friend of Camilla’s named Kirstie Allsopp would later confirm.

Advertisement

“Kate made a resolution to make apologies after leaving that upsetting situation. She made her way down the hallway of Kensington Palace before handing Meghan a bouquet of flowers. Meghan was also warned by Kate to avoid insulting her employees. It’s unacceptable,” There will never be a conclusive proof of what happened next. According to Kate, Meghan slammed the door in her face and dumped the flowers in a trash can.

“The flowers were an apology, Meghan would say to Oprah Winfrey, and the tears were hers, not Kate’s. To her credit, Meghan said, “I think that’s where things turned.””

Regarding the subject of Bower’s book, the royal family has refrained from reacting.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not seen as royalty in the US Perez Hilton said across the pond the Sussexes are seen as celebrities....