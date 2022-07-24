Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Splitsville

A longstanding member of the royal staff doesn’t have great expectations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union.

According to a shocking new tell-all, a longstanding member of the royal staff doesn’t have great expectations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union.

Author Tom Bower said that Lady Susan Hussey, who has been Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting since the 1960s, previously predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage will finally come to an emotional end in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors.

In an excerpt from the book, Bower said, “While discussing the prospect that Meghan might become associated with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey got unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future.”

Just a few months before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Hussey allegedly said, “‘That will all end in tears. I said, “Mark my words.”

The 83-year-old is said to have been a member of the staff group assisting the Suits actress with adjusting to royal life.

Not all horrific names foretell the dissolution of the Sussexes’ union, including Hussey. Former Donald Trump also said the royal couple is getting a divorce, as OK! previously reported.

He remarked on Piers Morgan Uncensored, “I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. When it finishes, I want to know what will happen.”

“You are aware that I have a very strong sense of timing. I largely made all of my predictions. It will come to an end, and it will end poorly “The divisive politician kept on. “And I ponder whether Harry will return to the lovely city of London on his hands and knees and beg again. Harry has, in my opinion, been guided down the wrong path. Harry is whipped, I believe, like no other person I’ve ever seen.”

In the summer of 2016, Meghan and Harry first ignited dating rumors. They were wed on May 19, 2018, two years later. They have two kids together: Lilibet, one, and Archie, three.

