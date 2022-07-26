Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get ignored again

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently not invited by Queen Elizabeth to Balmoral for the summer vacations.

It appears to be another snub of the couple.

Page Six said that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children were not even on the guest list.

There were earlier rumors that the monarch, 96, had extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to spend some time with them and their children Archie and Lilibet at Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish highlands.

The former royal couple will reportedly spend the summer at their Montecito property in Santa Barbara, California, according to the report, which cites numerous sources.

Prior to the release of Prince Harry’s eagerly awaited biography this fall, they will remain in the US.

Meghan and Harry won’t be visiting the UK again, so the Queen won’t be having a second encounter with Lilibet, after whom she takes her name.

