Following the “crash and burn” of their Jubilee plans, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of launching yet another scheme to acquire Netflix content.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been charged of using the United Nations event as “a chance for some Netflix content,” according to Australian entertainment reporter Peter Ford.

Harry, the grandson of the Queen, will speak at the United Nations on Monday about food security and climate change. As part of an annual celebration of Nelson Mandela Day. Harry will be joined by his wife Meghan.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Ford said: “Be aware [Harry] is not a ‘keynote speaker’ and this is not a general assembly of the UN. It’s an informal gathering and, presumably, a chance for some Netflix content after the Jubilee visit to London crashed and burned.”

Soon after leaving their top royal roles in 2020, Meghan and Harry agreed to a multi-million dollar agreement with Netflix. The duo is unlikely to have obtained any excellent content during the event, though, having been relegated to the background for the majority of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.